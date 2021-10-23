Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

