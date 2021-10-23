MONK (MONK) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $602,203.74 and $3,469.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011354 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001390 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004263 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

