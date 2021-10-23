Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $121.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

