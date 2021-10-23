MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.93. MoSys shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 587,966 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOSY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.