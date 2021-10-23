Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Shares Purchased by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOTV opened at $9.92 on Friday. Motive Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

