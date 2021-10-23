MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.14. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.