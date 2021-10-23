M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

