M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

