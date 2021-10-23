M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

