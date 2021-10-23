M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,566 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sanofi by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

