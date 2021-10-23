M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,292 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

