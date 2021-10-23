M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 308.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 37.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

