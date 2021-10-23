M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.
M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.