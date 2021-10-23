M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

