Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.45

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 4352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

