Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 213196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

