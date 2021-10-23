Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

