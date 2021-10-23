Nano Market Cap Reaches $732.38 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $732.38 million and $11.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00008971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.37 or 0.06765611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00324646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.01 or 0.01033133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00442533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00281754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

