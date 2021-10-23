National Bank Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $940,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

