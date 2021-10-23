Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $473.98 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.