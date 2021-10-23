Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

