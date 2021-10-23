Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 56,060 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

