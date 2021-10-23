Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE OMC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

