Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

