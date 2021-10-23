Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

