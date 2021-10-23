Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $563.12 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $563.12 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 573,958,202 coins and its circulating supply is 573,957,617 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

