New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.40. 10,083,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,821. The stock has a market cap of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 115.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

