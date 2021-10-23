Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 6.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.88. 4,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,738,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

