Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Newpark Resources worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

