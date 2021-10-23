NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,836 ($102.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,957.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.64. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.