Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

