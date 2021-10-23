NFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,244.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $73,244.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00207191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011006 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

