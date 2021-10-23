NFTX (NFTX) Hits One Day Volume of $281,095.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. NFTX has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $281,095.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $162.91 or 0.00264919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

