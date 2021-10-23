Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $249.80

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.80 and last traded at $246.16, with a volume of 102075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

