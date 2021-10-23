Northern Trust Corp Acquires 137,207 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of Crocs worth $110,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

