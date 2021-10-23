Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,495 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Owens Corning worth $101,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Owens Corning by 198.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $89.82 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

