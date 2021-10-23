Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,290,250 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,290,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $105,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

