Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,324 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $108,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

