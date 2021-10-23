Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

