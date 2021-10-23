Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

