Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 450 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,062,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

