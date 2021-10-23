Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,054 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

BBAX opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

