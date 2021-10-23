Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,106 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

