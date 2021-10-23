Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 460 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

