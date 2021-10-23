Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

