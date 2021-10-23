Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $422.49 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Newmont worth $422,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Colrain Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 293,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

