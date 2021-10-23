Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,731,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $559,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

