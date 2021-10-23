Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,580,303 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,580,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $448,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock worth $25,159,269. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.