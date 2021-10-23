O-I Glass, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

