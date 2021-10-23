Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $278.94 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

