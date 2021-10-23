Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Oatly Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 27.86.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 14.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 12.84 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

